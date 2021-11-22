Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger credits ‘vitamins and minerals’ for speedy recovery

The performance by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday night was something to be applauded. After testing positive for COVID-19 and being symptomatic, Roethlisberger spent the week away from his team, unable to train or practice.

Saturday morning, Roethlisberger got his second negative test and was cleared to play. He flew out to Los Angeles to join his team and did everything he could to avoid the Steelers 41-37 loss to the Chargers.

How did Roethlisberger turn it around so quickly? He noted in his postgame press conference that lots of vitamins and minerals were his secret. Whatever he used, it worked.

Roethlisberger finished with 273 passing yards on 28-of-44 passing with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Roethlisberger, along with a couple of splash plays by the defense and special teams are the only reasons Pittsburgh was able to score 27 points in the fourth quarter and mount any sort of comeback.

