Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on COVID list and OUT vs Lions

Huge news out of Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reporting that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out for Sunday’s game with the Detroit Lions.

With Roethlisberger out, Mason Rudolph will get the start with Dwayne Haskins the backup. This will put even more pressure on a young offensive line and rookie running back to keep the offense moving and help Rudolph in his first start of the season.

Rudolph started eight games in 2019 in place of an injured Roethlisberger and went 5-3. Rudolph started one game last season and lost. This is s huge audition for Rudolph is he hopes to be the next starting quarterback of the Steelers after Roethlisberger retires.

STATUS UPDATE: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 14, 2021

