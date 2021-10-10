Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger when asked if the win will quiet critics: ‘Probably not but we wont the game’

Sunday was as close to a must-win game as the Pittsburgh Steelers could have just five weeks into the NFL season. It took a team effort and all 60 minutes but Pittsburgh held off the Denver Broncos to snap a three-game losing streak and improve their record to 2-3.

This was easily the best game the Steelers have played since their Week One win over the Buffalo Bills. But will this win be enough to quiet the critics? According to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, it probably won’t but the team won the game and according to Big Ben, that is all that matters.

Roethlisberger certainly got some payback at all those analysts who spent the last two weeks talking about how Big Ben was done and that he’s cooked. Roethlisberger started the game with a beautiful touchdown pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson and had his more efficient game of the season.

There’s nothing that will make Roethlisberger look better and keep the critics silenced than for the rushing game to continue to improve. Denver couldn’t just focus on the passing offense and Roethlisberger took advantage.

