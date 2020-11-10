Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger among 4 placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns aren’t the only AFC North team to lose their quarterback to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Less than 48 hours after helping guide the Steelers to a win over the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers placed on that team’s list.

As is the case with Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, Roethlisberger did not test positive for the virus but was a close exposure to someone who did test positive. Mayfield was placed on the Browns’ list on Sunday morning after it was determined he had close contact with a Browns staffer who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The contact in question for Roethlisberger is Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen Samuels, and LB Vince Williams also went on the reserve list with Rothlisberger.

They can be activated after passing a test five days in a row. They could be activated as early as Saturday. Mayfield will be eligible for activation on Thursday if he continues to pass his COVID-19 tests.