Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger admits they played backyard football in the second half vs the Ravens

When the Pittsburgh Steelers came out after halftime against the Baltimore Ravens the team knew changes had to be made. The Ravens had controlled the Steelers offense completely in the first half and looked like they were going to cruise to a win. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had other plans and he cranked things up on offense with tempo and some good old backyard football. Big Ben admitted as much when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

The second half probably 90 percent made it up as we went. Truthfully, it was—I know I kind of talked about it after the game — but line, here is the protection. Receiver, you go over here this time. You go over here.

The whole scenario is a good news/bad news situation. The good news is the Steelers have a future Hall of Famer under center who can walk to the line of scrimmage, read a defense and literally create a play on the fly to beat one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The downside is this has to happen at all. Between Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Canada, neither guy could put together a gameplan or adjustments to get the offense going.

