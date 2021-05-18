Was Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s 2020 season a failure?

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
First off, I am not asking if the 2020 season of the Pittsburgh Steelers was a failure. It absolutely was. An abject failure on all fronts. After starting the season 11-0, the team fell apart down the stretch and took a beatdown in the first round of the playoffs.

But compared to other NFL quarterbacks, was Roethlisberger’s season a failure?

First, the numbers. Roethlisberger started 15 games, only sitting out the final week of the season when playoff seeding was decided. In those 15 games, Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Roethlisberger completed 65.6 percent of his passes and finished with a 94.1 quarterback rating.

The one number that does stand out as the biggest negative is yards per attempt. Thanks to a non-existent run game and questionable offensive line the passing offense was relegated to an almost horizontal passing game with very little vertical threat.

But I’m passing the question off to all of you. Cast your vote and tell us how you would characterize Roethlisberger’s 2020 season.

