Steelers put Xavier Grimble on injured reserve

When Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the team’s trade with the Seahawks for tight end Nick Vannett on Wednesday afternoon, he said the team moved to “fortify depth” with the move and that they were not counting out Vance McDonald or Xavier Grimble for this week due to injury.

They wound up counting Grimble out for this week and at least the next seven weeks as well. The Steelers placed Grimble, who hurt his calf last weekend, on injured reserve to make room for Vannett on the 53-man roster.

“He made a few plays against us a week ago, in the vertical passing game and so forth that was really kind of consistent with what we expect and had seen from him, and also, he was a handy [special] teamer,” Tomlin said of Vannett, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “This is a guy who started on their punt team and their kickoff return team against us just two weeks ago.”

Grimble had one catch for three yards in the first three games of the season.