Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt reportedly has a chance to play this week, but defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is going to be out of action for a while.

Alualu injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders and the Steelers placed him on injured reserve on Monday. The exact nature of Alualu’s injury isn’t known, but he posted a picture of himself in a cast from the hospital on Sunday night and said he’ll “bounce back as soon as I can.”

Alualu started both of the Steelers’ games this season, but he had only logged four snaps on Sunday before he got hurt. He re-signed with the Steelers this offseason after backing out of a deal with Jacksonville.

The Steelers signed defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux off the practice squad to fill Alualu’s roster spot.

Steelers put Tyson Alualu on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk