Steelers put T.J. Watt on COVID-19 reserve

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The Steelers announced the news on Monday, a day after Watt was on the field against the Bengals. There has been no announcement about whether Watt is vaccinated or unvaccinated, or whether he tested positive for COVID-19 or was put on the list because he had close contact with someone who tested positive.

Watt has struggled with injuries this season but has played very well when healthy, recording 12.5 sacks in nine games.

If Watt is vaccinated, he could potentially play on Sunday against the Ravens, as long as he tests positive on two consecutive days before the game. But most players placed on COVID-19 reserve have had to miss more time than that, and so it’s likely that Watt will miss Sunday’s game.

