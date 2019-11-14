Steelers put Ryan Switzer, Roosevelt Nix on injured reserve

The Steelers promoted wide receiver Tevin Jones to the active roster after ruling Ryan Switzer out for Thursday night’s game against the Browns and Switzer won’t be back anytime soon.

Switzer’s back injury led the Steelers to place him on injured reserve on Thursday. He was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Rams. Switzer had eight catches for 27 yards this season and also saw time as a kickoff and punt returner.

The Steelers also announced that fullback Roosevelt Nix has been placed on injured reserve. Nix was ruled out for Thursday night due to a knee injury and has only appeared in three games this season. He caught two passes for four yards.

In addition to promoting Jones, the Steelers have signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the 53-man roster. He’s been on and off the roster since signing with the team in August and has four tackles in four appearances with the team.