The Steelers want to make sure Ryan Shazier stays around, even if he’s not on the roster.

The team announced that the former linebacker has been placed on the reserve/retired list.

“Ryan’s placement on the reserve/retired List serves as a matter of protocol to ensure his continued inclusion within our organization moving forward in his professional career,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

Shazier has been on the reserve/physically unable to perform list for the last two seasons, since suffering a spinal injury on Dec. 4, 2017.

He’s continued to recover and gain mobility, and has been a fixture around the team, continuing to inspire the organization.

Steelers put Ryan Shazier on reserve/retired list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk