Steelers put Ray-Ray McCloud on COVID-19 reserve list

The Steelers announced a few roster moves on Tuesday, including one that could leave them in need of a new kick returner against the Bengals this weekend.

Ray-Ray McCloud has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. McCould can return in less than 10 days if he’s vaccinated and receives two negative test results at least 24 hours apart from one another or in five days if he is an unvaccinated close contact of someone who tests positive.

McCloud is averaging 24 yards per kickoff return and 8.8 yards per punt return. He’s also caught 19 passes for 141 yards as a wide receiver.

Tight end Kevin Rader was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. He had one catch earlier this season.

The Steelers also announced that they have signed guard Rashaad Coward and tight end Jace Sternberger to the practice squad. Quarterback James Morgan has been released from the practice squad.

