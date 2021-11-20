Steelers put Kevin Dotson on IR, elevate Karl Joseph from practice squad

Ben Roethlisberger‘s return to active duty wasn’t the only change to the Steelers roster on Saturday.

The team’s official announcement of Roethlisberger’s activation from the COVID-19 reserve list also included word that left guard Kevin Dotson is going on injured reserve. He’d been ruled out with an ankle injury on Friday and will now miss at least three games.

Dotson started every game this season. J.C. Hassenauer will likely move into the lineup in his place.

The Steelers elevated safety Karl Joseph from the practice squad as a COVID replacement. He’ll help fill in for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who remains on the COVID-19 list.

Defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and linebacker Delontae Scott were also elevated for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. All three players will revert to the practice squad after the game is over.

