The Steelers are set to be without a couple of defensive starters for Monday’s game against the Browns.

The team announced that linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive lineman Chris Wormley have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday. With less than five days to go before their matchup with the Browns, that leaves both players on track to miss the game.

Defensive lineman Daniel Archibong has also been placed on the list.

Schobert has 108 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble while starting every game this season. Fellow inside linebacker Devin Bush is also on the reserve list, but could be activated in time to face Cleveland.

Wormley missed last Sunday with a groin injury, but had started 13 of the previous 14 games. He has 44 tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble this season.

Steelers put Joe Schobert, Chris Wormley on COVID reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk