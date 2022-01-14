The Steelers are set to be down one cornerback for Sunday night’s game in Kansas City.

The team announced that cornerback James Pierre has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Linebacker Buddy Johnson is the only other Steelers player currently on the reserve list.

Pierre played in all 17 games for the Steelers this season. He started four games early in the season, but played exclusively on special teams over the final six weeks of the regular season.

He had 47 tackles, an interception, and three forced fumbles this season.

Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Norwood, and Justin Layne are the cornerbacks still on the active roster heading into the weekend.

Steelers put James Pierre on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk