The Steelers added a couple of players to their injured reserve list this weekend.

Tight end Eric Ebron and guard J.C. Hassenauer will miss at least the next three games after going on the list on Saturday. Ebron hurt his knee and Hassenauer hurt his pectoral in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Ebron caught his first touchdown of the season in that game and has 12 catches for 84 yards overall this season. Hassenauer started at left guard in place of the injured Kevin Dotson and was replaced by Joe Haeg after his injury.

The Steelers signed guard John Leglue to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move. They also elevated defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and wide receiver Anthony Miller from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Steelers put Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk