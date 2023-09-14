Steelers put Cam Heyward on IR

The Steelers placed defensive end Cam Heyward on injured reserve Thursday.

Heyward had groin surgery earlier in the day and a report indicated that he will miss eight weeks as he recovers. Heyward will be eligible to come off the injured reserve list after four games, but it will clearly be some time before any concrete return gets set.

The Steelers promoted wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick from the practice squad to the active roster to fill Heyward's roster spot.

Fitzpatrick was a Titans fourth-round pick in 2021. He has five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in five regular season games.

The Steelers also signed cornerback Luq Barcoo and running back Greg Bell to the practice squad. Safety Josiah Scott on the practice squad injured reserve and cornerback Anthony Brown was released.

