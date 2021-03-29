Steelers re-up punter Jordan Berry

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday that they have re-signed punter Jordan Berry to a one-year contract.

Berry was cut last September in favor of Dennis Colquitt. When the Colquitt experiment failed (miserably), Berry was brought back.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Berry punted in 11 games last season. 57 punts totaled 2,609 yards (45.8 average, 40.5 net). 23 punts were inside the 20-yard line and three were touchbacks.

