Steelers pull to within 21-18 of Patriots early in fourth quarter

Since the Steelers' first touchdown with 2:50 left in the first half, it's been all Pittsburgh.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, who threw three first half touchdowns, was intercepted by linebacker Mykal Walker, who returned the pick 30 yards to the New England 16. Running back Ezekiel Elliott prevented the pick-six, chasing down Walker, with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Steelers reached the New England 8, where they faced fourth-and-two. They bypassed a field goal and Jaylen Warren was stopped short of the line to gain on a Mitch Trubisky pass.

The Steelers, though, didn't wait long to get in the end zone.

Pittsburgh forced a three-and-out, and Bryce Baringer's punt was partially blocked by Miles Killebrew. The ball traveled 11 yards to the New England 26.

The Steelers scored on the fourth play of the possession, with Trubisky running it in from the 1-yard line. They converted the two-point conversion on Trubisky's pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The Patriots now lead only 21-18 with 11:44 left.