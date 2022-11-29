Steelers pull off close win over Colts on Monday Night Football

Curt Popejoy
The Pittsburgh Steelers utilized an aggressive defense and punishing run game to overcome some second-half miscues and pull out the 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Pittsburgh came out of the gate hot with a smothering defense that held the Colts to zero yards in the first quarter and only 71 yards in the first half. This helped Pittsburgh head into halftime with a 16-3 lead.

But the second half started off as badly as it could. The Colts got a huge kickoff return that swung all the momentum to Indianapolis. The Steelers were able to weather that shift and put themselves in a position to win the game late. Thanks to some hard-nosed running by backup Benny Snell Jr. and an excellent performance by quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Steelers got the go-ahead score late. Pittsburgh’s defense then closed things out on the final drive.

This win improves the Steelers record to 4-7 but they remain last in the AFC North. Pittsburgh now has to prepare quickly on a short week to travel to Atlanta and go against the Falcons.

