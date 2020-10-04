Steelers PS player arrested on domestic violence charges

According to information from the Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman was arrested on multiple felony domestic violence charges.

The rundown of charges on Jones isn’t good. He is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault. The police responded to a call at 2 a.m. and were told by a female that Jones and her had a physical altercation in which Jones hit her in the face, choked her and threw her outside.

The Steelers released the following statement on the matter:

We are aware of the situation regarding Jarron Jones. We are gathering all of the details of these disturbing allegations, but we will not comment any further at this time.

Jones is on the Steelers practice squad but it is doubtful this is for long. Jones was largely just a practice player with no real path to the 53-man roster so look for the team to release him in the coming days.

