Steelers prop bets ahead of the 2022 regular season

With just over a week to the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers regular season, the team still has some pretty serious roster decisions to make. The team has yet to announce a starting quarterback and multiple starting spots on both side of the football are undecided.

We decided to put together some prop bets ahead of the start of the season so cast your vote and let us know.

Over/Under 7.5 wins

Over/Under 1,100.5 rushing yards for Najee Harris

Will the Steelers make the playoffs in 2022?

Will George Pickens have 1,000+ yards receiving as a rookie?

Over/Under 22.5 sacks for LB T.J. Watt

How many Steelers make the Pro Bowl this season?

Will Mike Tomlin's non-losing season streak survive 2022?

Which QB starts more games in 2022?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire