Steelers promoting Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach

The Steelers are staying in-house for their new offensive line coach.

Pittsburgh will promote Adrian Klemm to the position, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Klemm has been the the Steelers’ assistant offensive line coach for the last two seasons.

Before joining the Steelers in 2019, he was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach for UCLA from 2012-2016. He also coached from 2008-2011 at SMU.

Klemm spent five seasons playing in the league. He was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2000 draft.

Pittsburgh announced former offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett would not return on Jan. 14.

