A couple of Mike Tomlin’s assistant coaches have new titles for the 2020 season.

Alex Kozora of SteelersDepot.com notes that the team’s website has been updated to show that Blaine Stewart is now the team’s assistant wide receivers coach and that Denzel Martin is their assistant outside linebackers coach.

Stewart was a coaching assistant before getting the new title. He helped Ray Sherman step in to work with the wide receivers after Darryl Drake died last year and will work with new wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard this time around.

Martin was also a coaching assistant who worked with the defensive line and linebackers last year. The Steelers don’t have another outside linebackers coach as defensive coordinator Keith Butler took on those duties after Joey Porter’s departure.

On the scouting side, the Steelers have promoted Chidi Iwuoma from BLESTO scout to a college scouting position. Dennis MacInnis has been promoted from scouting intern to BLESTO scout.

Steelers promote two assistant coaches originally appeared on Pro Football Talk