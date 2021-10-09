Steelers promote S Karl Joseph to 53-man roster, sign WR Cody White to active roster

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a trio of roster moves on Saturday. With cornerback Cameron Sutton out for Sunday’s game with the Denver Broncos, the Steelers promoted safety Karl Joseph to the 53-man roster for the game.

Pittsburgh also announced they were signing wide receiver Cody White to the 53-man roster and in turn will release guard Rashaad Coward. White could see some action this week against the Denver Broncos with James Washington out.

Joseph is a former first-round pick and starter for the Las Vegas Raiders. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns. Joseph has 285 total tackles in 63 career games.

