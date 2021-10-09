Steelers promote S Karl Joseph to 53-man roster, sign WR Cody White to active roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a trio of roster moves on Saturday. With cornerback Cameron Sutton out for Sunday’s game with the Denver Broncos, the Steelers promoted safety Karl Joseph to the 53-man roster for the game.

Pittsburgh also announced they were signing wide receiver Cody White to the 53-man roster and in turn will release guard Rashaad Coward. White could see some action this week against the Denver Broncos with James Washington out.

Joseph is a former first-round pick and starter for the Las Vegas Raiders. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns. Joseph has 285 total tackles in 63 career games.

We have signed WR Cody White to the 53-man roster, elevated S Karl Joseph to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad & released G Rashaad Coward. After Sunday's game, Joseph will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 9, 2021

