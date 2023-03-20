Steelers promote Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach

The Steelers announced a couple of changes to Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff on Monday.

The team promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach and hired Jason Brooks as their defensive quality control coach.

Martin has been with the Steelers for the last eight years and was the team’s assistant outside linebackers coach for the last four years. He began his stint with the team as a scouting assistant before moving to the coaching side.

The Steelers hired former NFL linebacker Aaron Curry as their inside linebackers coach this offseason.

Brooks was a football analyst for the Ravens last season and he was their assistant defensive line coach in 2021.

