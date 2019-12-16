Steelers promote Amara Darboh, waive Tevin Jones

The Steelers have made a change to their receiving corps after Sunday night’s loss to the Bills.

The team announced that they have promoted Amara Darboh from the practice squad. They waived Tevin Jones in order to make room for Darboh on the 53-man roster.

Darboh was a third-round pick by the Seahawks in 2017 and played in every game as a rookie before spending last year on injured reserve. He was cut at the end of August and spent time on Tampa’s practice squad before coming to the Steelers.

Darboh had eight catches for 71 yards as a rookie.

Jones arrived from the practice squad last month. He had four catches for 61 yards.