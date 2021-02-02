Steelers promote Adrian Klemm to OL coach

The #Steelers are promoting Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach after he served as the team’s assistant OL coach for the previous two seasons, source said. The former #Patriots draft pick spent several years with UCLA coaching before joining Pittsburgh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent the last month doing the legwork on finding an offensive line coach to replace Shaun Sarrett but finally settled on simply just promoting former assistant OL coach Adrian Klemm to the job.

Klemm joined the Steelers coaching staff in 2019 as the assistant offensive line coach behind Sarrett. Klemm had a brief NFL career from 2000-2005 with the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. The Steelers had the worst run game in the NFL in 2020 and a huge part of the failure was due to underwhelming play by the offensive line.

