Steelers: We will proceed with game preparations until told otherwise

Eight positive COVID-19 tests in the Titans organization has led to their facility being closed along with the Vikings’ facility as the two teams played each other last Sunday.

The Titans are scheduled to play the Steelers this Sunday, although the fact that Tennessee’s facility will be closed until Saturday makes it hard to see how they’re going to be able to prepare to play a game. As of now, however, the Steelers are proceeding as if the game will kick off as scheduled.

“We have been in contact with the NFL regarding the positive COVID-19 tests with the Titans,” a statement from the team said. “We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday’s game until we are informed otherwise. We will provide more information when available.”

The team has made one change to their plans. Head coach Mike Tomlin was set to speak to reporters at a noon press conference, but director of communications Burt Lauten said that will be postponed to later in the day. That change was presumably made to allow for more information about plans for this week to come together, although we’ll have to wait to see what Tomlin has to say this afternoon.

