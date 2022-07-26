Steelers will ‘proceed with caution’ with DT Larry Ogunjobi

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin opened up his first press conference of the 2022 training camp with injury news that included Minkah Fitzpatrick on the non-football injury list (wrist) and Tyson Alualu on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list (knee).

Tomlin also noted that they’re exercising caution in regards to defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi, who sustained a foot injury in the Bengals’ playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders, underwent surgery in January which sidelined him for the Super Bowl.

Surgery was a success. Once again, appreciate all the love and support! 🤞🏾 — Larry Ogunjobi – KingOlu.eth (@Mr_Ogunjobi) January 20, 2022

It was a stroke of good luck for the Steelers that the injury caused a failed physical with the Chicago Bears in March, and returned him to the free agent market.

The Steelers signed Ogunjobi to a one-year deal worth $1.53 million in June.

The Bears are not signing DT Larry Ogunjobi because of a failed physical. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 18, 2022

“As you guys know, he’s coming off surgery,” Tomlin said about Ogunjobi. “We exercise precaution because he’s new here and new to us. So, as we get to know him, we’re going to proceed with caution, so we get a better understanding of how his body works so that we take no steps backward.”

“I wouldn’t read too much into his lack of participation. It’s really more of just a get-to-know.”

Tomlin added that he sees Ogunjobi at nose tackle and defensive end. “I like him in both spots,” Tomlin told TribLive’s Tim Benz. “But what we’re talking about probably is eighteen percent of our snaps. In today’s NFL, you spend so much time in subpackage ball that we haven’t wasted a lot of time talking about the base component of it.

“There aren’t any reservations in terms of his skill set that would limit him in terms of playing either position.”

