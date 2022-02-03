Steelers President Art Rooney II releases statement on ‘Rooney Rule’

I am not going to comment on the specific allegations in the

lawsuit brought by Brian Flores, but I do want to comment on

,

the general state of affairs in regards to Diversity policies and

the NFL.

Over the past several years, our Diversity Committee has

recommended, and Ownership has adopted, a number of

enhancements to the Rooney Rule as well as new policies

designed to ensure that women and minorities are receiving full

and fair consideration for coaching and front office positions.

The details of these enhancements and new policies have

previously been made available. While I acknowledge that we

have not seen progress in the ranks of Head Coaches, we have

seen marked improvement in the hiring of women and

minorities in other key leadership roles such as Coordinator

positions, General Manager positions, and front office positions

both in and out of football operations. I believe this progress has

been made as a result of the implementation of many of the

enhanced policies that were recently adopted.

The Commissioner and League Executives, as well as the

Diversity Committee, remain committed to working with all

clubs, the Fritz Pollard Alliance, and others in making these

efforts as effective as possible and building upon them to

promote the desired impacts on hiring decisions in the League at

all levels, including Head Coach positions.