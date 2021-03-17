Steelers president Art Rooney II will present Bill Cowher at HOF

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Wednesday morning, three Pittsburgh Steelers legends got together to talk on St. Patrick’s Day. Team president Art Rooney II, former head coach Bill Cowher and former Steelers great Merril Hoge talked about a variety of topics including Cowher heading to the Pro Football Hall of fame in August.

The big surprise of the video was when Cowher revealed at Rooney II would be presenting Cowher for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August.

List

7 players the Steelers would be lucky to land in NFL draft

Recommended Stories