Steelers president Art Rooney II will present Bill Cowher at HOF

On Wednesday morning, three Pittsburgh Steelers legends got together to talk on St. Patrick’s Day. Team president Art Rooney II, former head coach Bill Cowher and former Steelers great Merril Hoge talked about a variety of topics including Cowher heading to the Pro Football Hall of fame in August.

The big surprise of the video was when Cowher revealed at Rooney II would be presenting Cowher for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August.

