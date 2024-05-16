Steelers President Art Rooney II defends HC Mike Tomlin’s preparedness

Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers released their full regular-season schedule for the 2024 NFL season, team President Art Rooney II spoke to team reporter Missi Matthews and they discussed what looks to be an incredibly challenging slate of games for Pittsburgh.

Rooney sounded disappointed at how the league arranged games but defended head coach Mike Tomlin and his ability to get his team ready to play regardless of the circumstances.

“Mike (Tomlin) does a good job of getting guys ready,” Rooney said. “There are no excuses in terms of what day of the week you’re playing. He doesn’t allow for that, or the time of the day.”

This all sounds great but history says otherwise. Despite Tomlin’s best of intentions, this team hasn’t always come out and looked prepared for their opponents. Starting games flat and listless isn’t an uncommon practice in recent seasons, which then forces the team to scramble and rally late in games. With the schedule lined up this season, the margin for error is so thin it just won’t work.

