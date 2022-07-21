Steelers stay middle of the pack in future NFL rankings

The Guardian

Charles Johnson, the steady wide receiver who played nine seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots near the end of his career, has died aged 50. Johnson’s death in Wake Forest, North Carolina, where he worked as the assistant athletic director at Heritage High School, was first reported by local TV outlet CBS 17, which added the cause of death is unknown. The California native was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft following a standout collegiate career at the University of Colorado and played five seasons with perennial AFC power.