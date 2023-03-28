Steelers praise workout of WR Josh Downs

One of the best all-around wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft is North Carolina’s Josh Downs. With the Pittsburgh Steelers in need of a third receiver, Downs is on their draft radar.

Downs recently partook in the North Carolina pro day where he showed off his precise route running and effortless agility. Downs noted after the workout that the Steelers staff in attendance said it was one the cleanest workouts they’ve seen.

If the Steelers want to draft Downs to add another playmaker for quarterback Kenny Pickett, he’d be a great target at the No. 32. Downs can line up inside and outside which would give the Steelers a ton of scheme flexibility.

Let us know in the comments if you would be good with the Steelers using their first of two second-round picks on Downs.

Josh Downs’ routes are TOO clean 😳 Downs said that after his Pro Day workout today, the Steelers told him it was one of the “cleanest” workouts they’ve seen. The Tar Heels WR is currently projected to come off the board within the Top-50 picks. pic.twitter.com/ywtB28fIDz — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 28, 2023

