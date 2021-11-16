Steelers practice squad: Pittsburgh protects former Karl Joseph, 3 others for Week 11
The NFL carried over some successful rules from the 2020 season, including practice squad protections. Teams can protect up to four of the most valued players on their practice squad each week, preventing them from being signed by other teams.
Teams that play on Sundays can designate protected players each Tuesday at 4 p.m. Teams that play on Mondays designate players each Wednesday. Protected players are not eligible to sign with another team until after that week’s game.
Here are the four players the Pittsburgh Steelers protected on their practice squad for Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Chargers:
OT Chaz Green
AP Photo/Rich Schultz
S Karl Joseph
AP Photo/Don Wright
WR Anthony Miller
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
WR Steven Sims
AP Photo/Nick Wass
