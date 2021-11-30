Steelers practice squad: Pittsburgh protects 4 players for Week 13

The NFL carried over some successful rules from the 2020 season, including practice squad protections. Teams can protect up to four of the most valued players on their practice squad each week, preventing them from being signed by other teams.

Teams that play on Sundays can designate protected players each Tuesday at 4 p.m. Teams that play on Mondays designate players each Wednesday. Protected players are not eligible to sign with another team until after that week’s game.

Here are the four players the Pittsburgh Steelers protected on their practice squad for Week 13 versus the Baltimore Ravens:

T Chaz Green

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

WR Anthony Miller

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

DT Daniel Archibong

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jacob Mariner-Tuioti

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

