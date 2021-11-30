Steelers practice squad: Pittsburgh protects 4 players for Week 13
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The NFL carried over some successful rules from the 2020 season, including practice squad protections. Teams can protect up to four of the most valued players on their practice squad each week, preventing them from being signed by other teams.
Teams that play on Sundays can designate protected players each Tuesday at 4 p.m. Teams that play on Mondays designate players each Wednesday. Protected players are not eligible to sign with another team until after that week’s game.
Here are the four players the Pittsburgh Steelers protected on their practice squad for Week 13 versus the Baltimore Ravens:
T Chaz Green
AP Photo/Rich Schultz
WR Anthony Miller
AP Photo/Emilee Chinn
DT Daniel Archibong
Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports
LB Jacob Mariner-Tuioti
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
1
1