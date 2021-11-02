Steelers practice squad: Pittsburgh protects former Karl Joseph, 2 others for Week 9

The NFL carried over some successful rules from the 2020 season, including practice squad protections. Teams can protect up to four of the most valued players on their practice squad each week, preventing them from being signed by other teams.

Teams that play on Sundays can designate protected players each Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh protected defensemen Karl Joseph, wide receiver Anthony Miller and tight end Kevin Rader. These three are not eligible to sign with another team until after Sunday’s game.

Missing from the usual practice squad lineup is defensive lineman Taco Charlton who was elevated to the 53-man roster after the Melvin Ingram trade.

This week, the Steelers host the 3-5 Chicago Bears.

