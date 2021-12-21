Steelers practice squad: Pittsburgh protects Karl Joseph, 3 others for Week 16
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The NFL carried over some successful rules from the 2020 season, including practice squad protections. Teams can protect up to four of the most valued players on their practice squad each week, preventing them from being signed by other teams.
Teams that play on Sundays can designate protected players each Tuesday at 4 p.m. Teams that play on Mondays designate players each Wednesday. Protected players are not eligible to sign with another team until after that week’s game.
Here are the four players the Pittsburgh Steelers protected on their practice squad for Week 16 versus the Kansas City Chiefs:
G Rashaad Coward
AP Photo/Don Wright
DB Karl Joseph
Peter Read Miller/AP
WR Anthony Miller
AP Photo/Emilee Chinn
DE John Simon
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
1
1