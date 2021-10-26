Steelers practice squad: Pittsburgh protects former Browns DB Karl Joseph, 3 others for Week 8

The NFL carried over some successful rules from the 2020 season, including practice squad protections. Teams can protect up to four of the most valued players on their practice squad each week, preventing them from being signed by other teams.

Teams that play on Sundays can designate protected players each Tuesday at 4 p.m.

For the second week, the Steelers protected defensemen Karl Joseph and Taco Charlton, along with wide receivers Anthony Miller and Steven Sims. These four are not eligible to sign with another team until after Sunday’s game.

This week, Pittsburgh travels to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Halloween.

