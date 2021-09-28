Steelers practice squad: Pittsburgh’s protects 3 PS players for Week 4

The NFL carried over some successful rules from the 2020 season, including practice squad protections. Teams can protect up to four of the most valued players on their practice squad each week, preventing them from being signed by other teams.

Teams that play on Sundays can designate protected players each Tuesday at 4 p.m.

For the second straight week, the Steelers protected former Raiders defensive back Karl Joseph, defensive lineman Taco Charlton and running back Jaylen Samuels. These three are not eligible to sign with another team until after Sunday’s game.

Pittsburgh heads northwest for their rumble with the 2-1 Green Bay Packers this Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4:25 eastern.

