Steelers practice squad: Karl Joseph among Pittsburgh’s 4 protections for Week 2

The NFL carried over some successful rules from the 2020 season, including practice squad protections. Teams can protect up to four of the most valued players on their practice squad each week, preventing them from being signed by other teams.

Teams that play on Sundays can designate protected players each Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Steelers protected former Raiders defensive back Karl Joseph for the first time since joining the practice squad in early September. Protected for the second week are tight end Kevin Rader, running back Jaylen Samuels and defensive end Henry Mondeaux. These four are not eligible to sign with another team until after Sunday’s game.

Pittsburgh welcomes the Las Vegas Raiders to Heinz Field for its 2021 season home opener this Sunday, Sept. 19.

