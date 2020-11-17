Steelers practice squad 2020: Pittsburgh protects 4 PS players for Week 11

For Week 11 practice squad protections, Pittsburgh again tabbed rookie safety Antoine Brooks, wide receiver Deon Cain, tight end Kevin Rader and running back Wendell Smallwood. These four are not eligible to sign with another team until after Sunday’s game.

The Steelers signed tight end Charles Jones to the practice squad on Tuesday, as the team was down a tight end with Vance McDonald still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Practice squad “protection” is a new concept for the 2020 season. It’s a concession for the potential personnel shortages that could occur if the virus strikes the locker room.

Teams can designate protected players each Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m., except for clubs that played on the previous Monday night; their designations go into effect prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Steelers travel to Jacksonville Sunday, Nov. 22 to take on the Jaguars.

