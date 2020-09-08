Steelers practice squad 2020: 4 players the Steelers protected on practice squad for Week 1

Steelers protect 4 on practice squad (other teams cannot sign):

LB Jayrone Elliott, DE Henry Mondeaux, S Curtis Riley, RB Wendell Smallwood — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 8, 2020





For Week 1, the Steelers have chosen to protect linebacker Jayrone Elliott, defensive end Henry Mondeaux, safety Curtis Riley and running back Wendell Smallwood. These four are not eligible to sign with another team until after Sunday’s game.

Practice squad “protection” is a new concept for the 2020 season. It was put into place to allow teams more flexibility due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Teams can designate protected players each Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m., except for clubs that played on the previous Monday night; their designations go into effect prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Steelers kick off their 2020 season Monday, Sept. 14 versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

