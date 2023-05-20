Steelers post-draft roster breakdown: Tight end

In the current state of the NFL, the tight end position has seen a renaissance where the body types have changed and most teams are either all or nothing when it comes to how they use the position. Where do the Pittsburgh Steelers fall on the spectrum? Traditionally the tight end position has been underutilized but with this current group that could change. Let’s take a look at the roster and see where the Steelers stand at tight end.

Starter

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

If you made a list of the most talented tight ends in the AFC, you wouldn’t get far before getting to Pat Freiermuth. However, he’s been somewhat limited by the Steelers offense and doesn’t have the numbers to go with it. Will that change this season in Kenny Pickett’s second season?

Backups

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

If we are projecting the depth chart right now, we put second-year player Connor Heyward as tight end No. 2. Heyward came on strong late in the season and provides the Steelers with a second receiving option. However, we’ve theorized that Heyward might end up listed as a fullback but more on that later.

The rest

News Joshua L Jones

Syndication Online Athens

The other two names to keep in mind here are Zach Gentry and Darnell Washington. Gentry was the team’s primary reserve for much of 2022 and signed a contract to return. He’s one of the best blocking tight ends in the AFC and should still have a role on the team if Pittsburgh keeps a fourth tight end.

Gentry wants that fourth tight end because rookie Darnell Washington is about to take the league by storm. By the end of the season, Washington is going to be a co-starter with Freiermuth and completely revolutionize how the Steelers offense works.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire