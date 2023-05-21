Steelers post-draft roster breakdown: Defensive line

One positional unit on the current roster the Pittsburgh Steelers put a lot of time and resources into this offseason has been the defensive line. Let’s break it down since the draft and free agency and see just how much better this group is over last season.

Starters

In our latest projection, we have one big change amount the defensive line starters. Drafting nose tackle Keeanu Benton gives the Steelers that bully in the middle of the defensive line to work with fellow starters Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.

Key reserves

This is the area where the Steelers have made the biggest improvement this offseason. Depth at defensive line has been the biggest weakness of this until The starters wear down over the course of a game and the team cannot count on the reserves. But it’s different now with players like Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal and Breiden Fehoko in the fold, this group can rotate through and stay fresh.

On the bubble

Depending on how many defensive linemen the Steelers keep, somewhere between one and three of these players could make the team.

Armon Watts

Jonathan Marshall

James Nyamwaya

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Manny Jones

The Steelers haven’t had this much defensive line talent at the bottom of the depth chart in a long time. Who will make it from this group? We like Watts as an upgrade over Loudermilk and want to see what Marshall can do in the preseason.

