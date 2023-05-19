Steelers post-draft roster breakdown: Running back

One position the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have completely avoided during this offseason has been running back. There is still some work to be done if they want to round out the depth chart but with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in place, the run game is in good hands. Let’s take a closer look at the depth chart as of now.

Starter

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers spent a first-round pick on Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. After rushing for 1,200 yards as a rookie, Harris saw a dip in workload last season and the lower numbers went along with it. Harris did show significant improvement in the second half of the season which should carry over to 2023 with the improvements along the offensive line.

Backup

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Warren came to the Steelers as an undrafted free agent but it didn’t take long for him to impress his coaches and teammates. It took several weeks for head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada to figure out the offense is better with him on the field but once it happened, the entire run game improved. Warren heads into 2023 as an almost co-starter with Harris and if the end of last season is any indication, will see an expanded role this season.

All the rest

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

The Steelers have a bit of a mishmash of backs rounding out the depth chart. Here is what the rest of the roster looks like.

None of these backs inspire confidence if pressed into a prominent role. Does this mean the Steelers will further address the position this offseason? Probably not. Given the one-two punch of Harris and Warren, I doubt the Steelers invest any more into the depth chart. Anthony McFarland Jr. is serviceable if something catastrophic happens.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire