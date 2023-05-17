Steelers post-draft roster breakdown: Wide receivers
The Pittsburgh Steelers front office has done a ton of work this offseason to help build the wide receiver depth chart to a point where quarterback Kenny Pickett should be able to flourish. Here is a look at how the wide receiver depth chart breaks down as of now since the NFL draft and another round of free agency.
Starters
The Steelers have one of the best tandems in the AFC in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Pickens catches everything in site and Johnson gets open better than any receiver in the league. They work well together and a full offseason together can only help them.
Key backups
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
As of right now, there is a crowded group of players who want to round out this depth chart. The Steelers signed Allen Robinson and Hakeem Butler and have Calvin Austin III returning from injury, all of which will be in the mix to be the team’s slot receiver as well as backing Johnson and Pickens up on the outside.
On the bubble
(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Here is the lineup of the remaining wide receivers currently on the training camp roster.
Ja’Marcus Bradley
These guys are going to be battling for what is one and maybe two roster spots. Whoever makes it from this group will need to be able to help the team on special teams whether it is as a returner or on coverage teams. This is why Anthony Miller, Miles Boykin and Jordan Byrd have an edge here.
Final roster projection
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Last season the Steelers kept seven wide receivers on their 53-man roster so following that trend, here is our early projection for how things will shake out.
Diontae Johnson
George Pickens
Allen Robinson II
Calvin Austin III
Hakeem Butler
Miles Boykin
Anthony Miller