Steelers post-draft roster breakdown: Quarterback

Last season the Pittsburgh Steelers completely rebuilt their quarterback depth chart as the franchise moved forward from Ben Roethlisberger. Let’s take a look at the quarterback depth chart after the 2023 NFL draft.

Starter

The Steelers have their man in Kenny Pickett. Pickett is the team’s franchise quarterback as he showed tremendous growth in the second half of his rookie season.

Backup battle

As of now, the battle for the backup position is between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. We will know in the next two weeks if the team is going to part ways with Trubisky but if they do not, here is the rest of the depth chart.

On the bubble

With Mason Rudolph back on the team, undrafted rookie Tanner Morgan becomes the team’s No. 4 quarterback and on the roster bubble. If the Steelers release Trubisky, Pittsburgh will likely sign another quarterback for training camp and they will duke it out with Morgan to make the 53-man roster.

