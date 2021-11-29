Steelers poach DT Montravius Adams from Saints practice squad

Steelers are signing DT Montravius Adams from the Saints’ practice squad to their active roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

One New Orleans Saints backup is on the move: defensive tackle Montravius Adams is leaving the practice squad for a spot on the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Adams was one of a couple veteran defensive linemen the Saints picked up during final roster cuts back in August, along with Jaleel Johnson (who returned to the Houston Texans after they had an opening) and Jalyn Holmes (who has remained in New Orleans after injuries decimated their depth chart).

He ultimately appeared in five games for the Saints, totaling 115 snaps on defense with a couple of defensive stops and quarterback pressures. They’ve struggled to find a reliable rotation in the interior behind David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle, with Adams getting into the lineup alongside other backups like Christian Ringo, Malcolm Roach, Josiah Bronson, and Albert Huggins.

So good luck to him in Pittsburgh. Adams’ departure leaves the Saints with Onyemata, Tuttle, Ringo, and Bronson on the active roster with Huggins on the practice squad; Roach is on injured reserve, though he isn’t out for the season like preseason standout Jalen Dalton. A lot of mock drafts and offseason speculation has centered on quarterback and wide receiver as positions of need for the Saints, but defensive tackle shouldn’t be overlooked given the instability there.

